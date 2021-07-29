Wells Fargo & Company Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE MXL opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

