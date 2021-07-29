Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 1st

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

