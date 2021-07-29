Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given Hold Rating at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$17.02 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTSHF. CIBC lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

