Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 103,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,707. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

