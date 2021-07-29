Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

