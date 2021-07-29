Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WARFY stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Wharf has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19.

Get Wharf alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WARFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.