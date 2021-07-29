Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. National Bankshares cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.82.

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

