Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 0.34. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

