William Blair Begins Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AvePoint’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

AVPT stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

