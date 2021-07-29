William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $327.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

