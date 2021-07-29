William Hill Acquires 13,672 Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider William Hill bought 13,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67).

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £158.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

