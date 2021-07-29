Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 306 call options.

WSM stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,137. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.