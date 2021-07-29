Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells $1,706,613.30 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $8.09 on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 657,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,210. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

