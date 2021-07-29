Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $187.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of WING opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.03, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

