Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. Winland has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.