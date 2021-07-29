Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 55.8% in July

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 458,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,612. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

