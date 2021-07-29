Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$15.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.