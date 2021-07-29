Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WOLV stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. It holds a interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims is located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

