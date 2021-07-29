Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.56.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

