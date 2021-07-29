Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WOR opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,778,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.