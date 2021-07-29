Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 24.8% Higher This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $39,705.11 or 1.00216691 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.67 billion and $286.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00063846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012447 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 193,074 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.