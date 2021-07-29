Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xometry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.