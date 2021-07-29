Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 553,453 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

