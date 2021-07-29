Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,463 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,087% compared to the typical volume of 376 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $4,652,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Yandex by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 131,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.