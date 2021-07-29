YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Up 20%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 23,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 40,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

YaSheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.