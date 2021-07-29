Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lessened by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 54,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.