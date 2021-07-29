Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

