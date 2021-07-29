Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 113.6% in July

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the June 30th total of 167,400 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

