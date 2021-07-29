Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $27.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 257,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

