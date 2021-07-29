Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $1.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.88. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

