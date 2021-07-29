Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report sales of $706.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.80 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC opened at $132.64 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.