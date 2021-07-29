Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 19,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 198.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

