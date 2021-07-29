Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.