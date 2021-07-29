Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $30.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $116.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $120.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 448,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.