Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. CEVA posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,065. CEVA has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.95, a PEG ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.56.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

