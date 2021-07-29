Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce sales of $769.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $761.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 354,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,528. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.