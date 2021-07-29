Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,149. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

