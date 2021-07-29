Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $32.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $148.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 108,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 148,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,507. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

