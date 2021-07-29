Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Overstock.com also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 167,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,787. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.