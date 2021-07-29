Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.58. 17,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,801. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

