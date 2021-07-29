Zacks: Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

