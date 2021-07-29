Zacks: Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.43 Million

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $374.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.67 million to $379.20 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.