Zacks: Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $374.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.67 million to $379.20 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

