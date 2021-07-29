Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report sales of $82.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $83.50 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $84.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.23. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,788. The firm has a market cap of $671.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

