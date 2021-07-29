Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $10.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.36 billion to $45.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $57,942,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.