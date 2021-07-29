Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $27.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.31 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $112.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 14,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $310.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

