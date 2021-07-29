Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $8.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 111,172 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.31. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

