Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. MoneyGram International also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,098. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.15 million, a P/E ratio of -233.75 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

