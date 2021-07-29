Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.71 and the lowest is $1.65. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $13.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.30. 2,330,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.85. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

