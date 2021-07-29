Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

