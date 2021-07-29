Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSC. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

